Stroud completed 23 of 39 passes for 356 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Texans' 30-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday. He also rushed twice for eight yards and a touchdown and lost two fumbles.

Stroud went into enemy territory and helped the Texans continue to defy expectations with the fourth 300-yard effort of his nascent career. The rookie did throw multiple interceptions for the first time and was separated from the ball twice, but he impressively adapted to not having top receiver Nico Collins (calf) by pivoting to Noah Brown (7-172-0), Dalton Schultz (4-71-0) and Tank Dell (6-56-1). The second overall pick also got plenty of help from a career-best 150-yard rushing day from Devin Singletary, and Stroud capped off another stellar afternoon by coolly leading Houston on a six-play, 55-yard march that culminated in a game-winning 38-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola. Stroud next faces off with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in what could be another high-scoring contest at home Week 11.