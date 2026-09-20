Stroud completed 30 of 55 passes for 353 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed three times for 29 yards in the Texans' 20-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

On a day when he was missing top receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) and led the Texans to only six points, Stroud somehow found his way to highest passing yardage total since Week 10 of his rookie 2023 campaign. Stroud largely got there by incessantly targeting Dalton Schultz, who was on the receiving end of 12 of the quarterback's completions and accounted for 140 of his yards. The fourth-year signal-caller managed to help the Texans to only three points after halftime, however, and he took all four sacks he sustained in the fourth quarter. Stroud did record completions to eight different targets overall in the absence of Collins, and he could have his top wideout back in the fold for an important early-season Week 3 divisional road clash against the Colts next Sunday.