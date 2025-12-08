Stroud completed 15 of 31 passes for 203 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chiefs. He added two rushes for five yards.

Stroud led the Texans to consecutive scoring drives late in the first quarter and into the second quarter, during which he completed long passes of 46 and 53 yards while also capping a touchdown drive with a nine-yard pass to Woody Marks. He didn't muster much production thereafter, as Houston's only additional score came on a short field as the result of a turnover of downs by Kansas City. Positively, Stroud did not turn the ball over and helped Houston continue to surge toward a playoff spot, though he has only one total touchdown in two games since returning from a concussion.