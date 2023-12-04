Stroud was checked for concussion symptoms and missed two plays during Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stroud took a shot on a 3rd-and-1 quarterback sneak during the fourth quarter and left the game to be checked. Davis Mills replaced him under center for two plays before Stroud re-entered the contest. It was the second time this season that Stroud was checked for symptoms but he's missed just three plays. Mills handed off to Dameon Pierce and completed an 18-yard pass to Nico Collins before heading back to the sidelines. Stroud took a number of hits Sunday as the Broncos sacked him three times and delivered eight quarterback hits overall.