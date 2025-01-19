Stroud completed 19 of 28 passes for 245 yards without a touchdown or an interception in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round loss to Kansas City. He added 42 rushing yards on six carries.

The story of the game was the Texans;' offensive line's inability to protect Stroud. The second-year QB was brought down eight times, three times by George Karlaftis alone, and he needed help getting off the field after the last sack late in the fourth quarter while apparently dealing with a foot or ankle injury. He did return for the final play however, a kneel-down with seven seconds left, so Stroud would seem to be OK. His overall body of work took a step back from his rookie campaign, and Stroud completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards and a 20:12 TD:INT over 17 regular-season games while also being sacked 52 times -- 14 more than in 2023. Injuries to his wide receiver corps played a role in Stroud's regression, but expect Houston to focus on upgrading his protection this offseason as well.