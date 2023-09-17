Stroud (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Added to the injury report Friday after he was a limited participant in the Texans' final Week 2 practice session due to soreness in his (right) throwing shoulder, Stroud took a questionable tag into the weekend. As anticipated, Stroud was able to warm up earlier Sunday without any major restrictions, so he'll get the green light to make his second career start. The rookie signal-caller will be working behind a depleted offensive line, however, as left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) is inactive, while right tackle Tytus Howard (hand), left guard Kenyon Green (shoulder) and center Juice Scruggs (hamstring) all remain on injured reserve.