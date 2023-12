Stroud has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is expected to start Sunday's game against the Titans, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stroud, who has missed two straight games, logged a limited practice Wednesday, and now that he's moved through concussion protocol, he's on track to return to action versus Tennessee, barring any setbacks. Thursday's injury report will add further context to the QB's Week 17 status by clarifying his participation level in practice.