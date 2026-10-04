Stroud completed 21 of 31 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Cowboys. He added 12 yards on two carries.

With top receiver Nico Collins back in the fold after a hamstring strain, Stroud posted his best numbers of the season -- he threw for 353 yards in Week 2, but it came on 55 attempts and he didn't produce a TD. Both of Stroud's scores Sunday went to Collins, and through four games he has a 5:0 TD:INT, with his only two turnovers being a pair of Week 1 fumbles. The fourth-year QB will try to lead Houston to its first win of the year in a Week 5 road trip to Tennessee.