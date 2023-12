Coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed following Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets that Stroud is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Per the report, Stroud will be evaluated as the coming week progresses, but at this stage his status for next Sunday's game against the Titans is uncertain. If Stroud is unavailable for Week 15 action, Davis Mills would be in line to draw the start at QB versus Tennessee.