Stroud (concussion), who is already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, is making progress in his recovery and could be ready to retake the field Week 17 versus the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Texans appear to have some optimism about Stroud's chances of fully clearing the NFL's concussion protocol in time to return Week 17, but the team will doubtless continue to take a cautious approach to the recovery of the rookie sensation. In the immediate future, with Stroud missing a second straight game, Case Keenum is set to draw another start versus Cleveland on Sunday, with Davis Mills available as his primary backup.