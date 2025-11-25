Stroud (concussion) could be the solution for an offense that struggled in the second half of Week 12's win over Buffalo, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We still gotta do a better job of moving the ball in the second half," Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday. "I don't think our second-half offense was good enough."

The Texans had a strong first half against the Bills, rolling up 20 points, but the offense was limited to just 60 net yards after the break. Four of the team's five possessions ended in a punt, including three three-and-outs. The one scoring drive was a squandered opportunity that began at Buffalo's 22-yard line and ended with a field goal. A healthy Stroud could be the elixir to solve the execution woes. His accuracy and arm talent are considered better than those of Davis Mills, which means defenses would be forced to respect the passing game. Stroud opened the week still in the concussion protocol, but there's optimism after he practiced last week and will have multiple practices available for him to clear this week.