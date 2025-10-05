Stroud completed 23 of 27 passes for 244 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens. He added one rush for 30 yards.

Stroud faced a thinned version of the Baltimore defense that was missing Kyle Hamilton (groin), Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) in its secondary alone. He took advantage of the good spot, throwing more than three touchdowns for only the second time in his career while completing three passes of at least 20 yards. Stroud was ultimately pulled early in the fourth quarter due to the game being a blowout, but it was a positive fantasy performance and also a good showing for the Houston offense overall.