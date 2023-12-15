If Stroud (concussion), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans, isn't available this weekend, either Davis Mills or Case Keenum could start in his place, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

When Stroud -- who didn't practice this week -- was forced out of last Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets in the fourth quarter, Mills closed out the contest for the Texans. However, Bien-Aime indicates that Mills and Keenum split practice reps this week and when asked Friday if Mills would start if Stroud can't, coach DeMeco Ryans replied, "both guys have prepared this (whole) week, just like every position, everybody's prepared." In any case, look for added context regarding Stroud's status (and his potential Week 15 fill-in, if necessary) to arrive closer to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.