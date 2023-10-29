Stroud completed 16 of 24 passes for 140 yards in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers. He added 13 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries.

The 140 passing yards were a season low for Stroud, while this was the first time he'd failed to toss a TD since his Week 1 NFL debut. The second overall pick in this year's draft has seen his yardage total decline in three straight games, suggesting the league's defensive coordinators might be developing a book on the young QB, but Stroud could bounce back in Week 9 against a Buccaneers defense that had given up the third-most passing yards in the league coming into Sunday.