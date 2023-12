Stroud (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Texans are leaving the door slightly ajar for Stroud to make a miraculous late recovery after missing practice throughout the week. The much more likely scenario entails Stroud being listed as inactive ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Davis Mills then stepping in as the starter and Case Keenum taking the backup QB role.