Coach DeMeco Ryans said Thursday that Stroud will start Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Stroud, who also started the Texans' preseason opener against the Patriots, has been taking full first-team reps for almost two weeks, according toBrooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. Though Houston's Week 1 starting signal-caller hasn't been confirmed, Pelissero suggests that this weekend's assignment represents "another step toward the No. 2 overall pick being Houston's QB1."