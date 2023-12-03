Stroud completed 16 of 27 passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos. He added six rushes for 11 yards.

Stroud turned in another exceptionally efficient performance, averaging 10.1 yards per attempt on the strength of two completions over 50 yards and two additional gains of over 20. The only downside to his performance was his lack of touchdowns, as he failed to record multiple scores for the first time in his last four games. Nevertheless, Stroud has quickly proven to be one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the league and has topped 270 passing yards in five consecutive contests.