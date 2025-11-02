Texans' C.J. Stroud: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stroud, who was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos, is being evaluated for a concussion.
Prior to exiting the contest, Stroud had completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 79 yards and carried twice for 12 yards. In his absence, Davis Mills is in at quarterback for the Texans.
