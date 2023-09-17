Stroud (shoulder) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stroud popped up on Friday's injury report and is officially listed as questionable for Week 2, but it looks like the Texans expect him to be on the field versus Indianapolis. Official word on Stroud's status will come prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The rookie quarterback completed 28 of 44 passes for 242 yards without a touchdown or interception in Week 1's loss to the Ravens.