Stroud and the Texans will wait until after the 2026 season to work out a long-term contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The two sides attempted to reach an agreement prior to Sunday's regular-season opener against the Bills. However, it looks like talks between Stroud and the Texans have stalled, and a long-term deal will be revisited following the conclusion of the upcoming season. Entering his fourth year in the NFL, Stroud is looking to reclaim the same form he had in his rookie campaign in 2023, when he was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year after completing 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions across 15 regular-season games while adding 39 carries for 167 yards and three scores.