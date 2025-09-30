Stroud's pre-snap reads were instrumental to the 24-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 26-0 win over the Titans in Week 4, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Warren gets into the weeds, outlining the pre-snap reads, adjustments and execution of the play, but the main point is that Stroud may have found his groove in the new offense. That offense, put in place by new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, involves Stroud taking more control. It may have taken three-and-a-half games to click in, as the quarterback completed 11 of 13 attempts (eight different targets) for 144 yards while directing touchdown drives on successive possessions from late in the third quarter and into the fourth. Following an ugly 0-3 start and head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense of Caley, Stroud's intuition and execution of the offense may extend forward to Week 5 on the road against the Ravens.