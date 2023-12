Stroud (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Stroud hasn't practiced since entering concussion protocol during a 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14, and multiple reports his Tuesday suggested he's unlikely to play in the upcoming game Sunday against Cleveland. There's still time for the rookie to progress through protocol, but it isn't looking good for Week 16 at this point. The Texans seem to be preparing Case Keenum for another start.