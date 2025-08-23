Stroud and most other projected starters won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Detroit, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The list of rested players also includes RB Nick Chubb, WRs Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, and TEs Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover. They'll soon turn their attention to a Week 1 road matchup with the Rams, a team with impressive pass rushers but major questions marks in the secondary. Stroud is looking to bounce back from a sophomore slump, with the help of new offensive coordinator Nick Caley and a remade WR corps (after Collins).