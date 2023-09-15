Stroud is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after being a limited participant in practice Friday due to a right shoulder injury.

Stroud had been off the Texans' injury report all week until he was added Friday on account of the shoulder issue. it's unclear if Stroud entered Friday's session already nursing the injury, or if he hurt his shoulder at some point during practice instead. Regardless, fantasy managers considering the rookie quarterback in Week 2 lineups are now advised to track his status ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. In the event that Stroud is unable to play, the Texans would be left with Davis Mills and Case Keenum as their options under center.