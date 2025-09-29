Stroud completed 22 of 28 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Titans. He added four rushes for 11 yards.

Stroud took some time to find his rhythm, totaling only 82 yards on 14 pass attempts at halftime. He looked far more comfortable in the final two quarters, going 12-for-14 for 151 yards -- highlighted by three completions of at least 20 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins. While Stroud's final line wasn't outstanding, it was still an encouraging result as he took advantage of a favorable matchup to post season-high marks in touchdowns and passing yardage.