Stroud completed 20 of 33 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Titans. He added three rushes for 18 yards.

Stroud took advantage of excellent field position to throw for a 19-yard touchdown on his first pass attempt of the game. He continued his strong start by connecting with Nico Collins and Tank Dell for explosive gains of 54 and 39 yards, while also connecting with Collins for a five-yard touchdown pass -- all of which came prior to halftime. However, Stroud was sacked four times in the second half and picked up just 98 passing yards on 16 attempts, leading to a disappointing loss. Positively, Stroud threw for multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 5.