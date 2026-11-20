Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 194 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and rushed six times for 27 yards in the Texans' 26-3 win over the Colts on Thursday.

Stroud's night got off to a rocky start when a deflected pass resulted in an interception on the Texans' opening drive, but the red-hot signal-caller was near perfect from that point forward. The 2023 first-round pick went on to toss three touchdown passes for the second straight game and multiple scores for the fifth consecutive contest overall. Stroud connected with Nico Collins (42 yards), Kayshon Boutte (24 yards) and Marlin Klein (13 yards) for his trio of scoring strikes, and he'll take a sparkling 22:4 TD:INT into a Week 12 home matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 29.