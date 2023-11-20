Stroud was replaced by Davis Mills for one play during Sunday's 21-16 win over Arizona in Week 11.

Stroud took a hit from the Cardinals' Jalen Thompson on a blitz early in the third quarter and stayed down briefly. Despite the quarterback's protestations, Houston trainers took him to the sideline, but Stroud returned one play later and threw a bullet to Tank Dell for 18 yards on third-and-17. He appears to be okay and finished the game without incident, but after the offense amassed 333 yards and scored three touchdowns in the first half, Houston was shut out and gained just 65 yards following the hit.