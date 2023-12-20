Stroud appears likely to miss a second straight game Sunday against the Browns while he remains in the concussion protocol, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Stroud hasn't been officially ruled out for Sunday's contest yet, and he could end up carrying a questionable or doubtful tag into the weekend if he manages to make some progress through the five-step protocol during the week. However, Stroud isn't expected to practice Wednesday and probably won't be anything more than a limited participant if he's cleared to get back on the field Thursday, so the Texans appear set to prepare Case Keenum for another start. While Stroud was sidelined for last week's 19-16 overtime win over the Titans, Davis Mills served as the backup to Keenum, who completed 23 of 36 pass attempts for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception.