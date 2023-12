Stroud (concussion) is not expected to be cleared in time to play in Sunday's Week 16 matchup with the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stroud has not officially been ruled out, but he is not trending in the right direction. If he is indeed sidelined, it would mark his second straight absence while in concussion protocol. Case Keenum filled in for the star rookie under center in last week's 19-16 win over the Titans, and would presumably do so again if Stroud is not given the green light.