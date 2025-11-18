Stroud (concussion) is expected to practice Tuesday, but the quarterback appears unlikely to be available for Thursday's game against the Bills, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle anticipates that the Texans will list Stroud as a limited participant Tuesday in what would mark his first practice activity of any kind since sustaining a concussion in the team's Nov. 2 loss to the Broncos. Though Stroud still has a chance to clear the five-step protocol before Thursday, a lack of full practice participation on a short week would leave him highly unlikely to start against the Bills. Davis Mills thus looks headed for a third consecutive start, but Stroud's expected return to practice Tuesday would put in him in a good position to return to the lineup Week 13 versus the Colts on Nov. 30.