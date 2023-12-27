Stroud (concussion) was officially a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Stroud has missed two straight games, but the QB's return to a limited practice Wednesday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. Per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com, coach DeMeco Ryans relayed that Stroud is in "phase four" of the NFL's concussion protocol, which suggests that the Texans' signal caller has made considerable progress in his recovery since not practicing at all last week.