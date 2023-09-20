Stroud (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Stroud threw for 384 yards and two TDs on 47 attempts while playing through shoulder pain in Sunday's 31-20 loss to Indianapolis. With no report of a setback, he'll likely suit up again Week 3 at Jacksonville even if he remains limited at practice Thursday and/or Friday. Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports that Stroud didn't throw much during Wednesday's practice, mostly working on hand-offs with the running backs instead.