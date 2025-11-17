Stroud (concussion) didn't participate in Monday's walkthrough.

Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reported earlier Monday that Stroud remained in the concussion protocol, and his lack of activity to begin Week 12 prep indicates that he hasn't made any tangible progress in his recovery. Stroud thus appears to be trending toward a third absence in a row Thursday against the Bills, which would pave the way for Davis Mills to start a third consecutive game. The Texans may confirm as much when they post their final injury report of the week Wednesday.