Stroud (right shoulder) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Stroud was listed as limited Wednesday, but his full participation a day later sets the stage for the rookie QB to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle relays that Stroud, who dealt with shoulder soreness last week, feels almost "100 percent" at this stage and barring any setbacks, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft shouldn't face any limitations in Week 3. Two games into the season, Stroud has thrown for 626 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions to go along with seven carries for 21 yards.