Stroud acknowledge his poise faltered against Kansas City's aggressive defense in the second half of Sunday's win over the Chiefs, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I think that's something I can get better at, just being calm in the chaos," Stroud said. "Pressure, guys flying at your feet, hitting you after the whistle or whatever the case may be. I just want to be able to put my team in better positions."

Lost among Houston's fifth straight victory and dominating defensive effort was the offense's second-half struggles to move the ball. After leaping to a 10-0 lead at half time, the Texans totaled 67 yards (2.0 yards per play) in the final 30 minutes with four consecutive three-and-outs as the Chiefs dialed up blitz after blitz. Houston's defense set up a couple of short fields in the fourth quarter, which produced the final 10 points and secured the win. Stroud's performance against the pressure is somewhat surprising, given his 60.3 percent completion percentage against pressure heading into the game was the best of his career and better than most quarterbacks this season. In Week 15, Stroud faces the Cardinals, who rank 12th in blitzing (25.1 percent) but only 27th in pressures (18.3 percent) and sacks (24) through 13 games.