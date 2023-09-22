Stroud (shoulder) is close to 100 percent healthy despite having his reps limited in practice during the week, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Stroud intends to play Sunday against the Jaguars, though he may carry an official injury designation into the game, just as he did in Week 2 against the Colts before throwing for 384 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans plan to manage the rookie quarterback's practice reps moving forward to keep the shoulder from worsening. Stroud played through a similar injury at Ohio State in 2021.