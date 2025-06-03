Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday that Stroud is dealing with "general soreness" related to his right throwing shoulder, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Stroud was kept from throwing early at voluntary OTAs due to what was initially called a minor pectoral injury, but Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston now reports the third-year quarterback is dealing with muscle tightness in his throwing shoulder. Still, Ryans repeated that there are "no concerns" with Stroud, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com, and that the team is "taking extra precaution with him, but he'll be good to go." Stroud still has ample time, roughly a month and a half, to get fully healthy for the start of training camp. The most notable consequence of his current absence from practice is missing early opportunities to build chemistry with new wideouts Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but the majority of such reps will be taken during training camp and the preseason. At that stage, Stroud will also face the challenge of adapting to a new-look offensive line that may take a step backwards, even after struggling in 2024, due to the trade of Laremy Tunsil to Washington.