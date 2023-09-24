Stroud completed 20 of 30 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 37-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 14 yards.

While the Dolphins' 50-point drubbing of the Broncos arguably qualified as the most eye-catching score of the early window of games Sunday, the Texans' 20-point road victory that Stroud spearheaded has to qualify as a close second. The rookie looked like anything but an inexperienced player while facing a defense that had given Patrick Mahomes and his squad plenty of trouble in Week 2, not taking any sacks or committing any turnovers while connecting with eight different pass catchers. Stroud hit fellow rookie Tank Dell, who he's already flashed impressive chemistry with, for a 68-yard score in the fourth quarter that served as the first-year signal-caller's longest pass of his nascent career, a play preceded by a four-yard scoring strike to little-used tight end Brevin Jordan halfway through the second period. Stroud has seemingly adapted quickly to NFL defenses, throwing for at least 242 yards in each of his first three contests while producing a 4:0 TD:INT. His next opportunity to build on an impressive early-career resume comes in a Week 4 home matchup against a tough Steelers defense.