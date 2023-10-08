Stroud completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed once for two yards in the Texans' 20-19 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Stroud remained mistake-free for the fifth consecutive game to open his NFL career, and it briefly appeared he'd led Houston to its third win when he hit Dalton Schultz for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:49 remaining to cap off an 11-play drive. However, Desmond Ridder was able to lead Atlanta back down the field for an eventual game-winning field goal, but Stroud turned in another solid albeit unspectacular performance for fantasy managers. The rookie will take a 7:0 TD:INT and at least 242 passing yards in each game thus far into a Week 6 home matchup versus the Saints.