Texans' C.J. Stroud: Not expected to see action in preseason opener

Stroud is among the Texans' starters not expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per Alexander, Thursday's contest is likely to feature rookies and journeyman players trying to make the Texans' 53-man roster, rather than established starters. In that scenario, Stroud's next chance to see preseason action will occur Aug. 20 against the Raiders. Davis Mills and Graham Mertz are available to handle QB reps against Los Angeles on Thursday.