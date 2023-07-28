Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans is not yet ready to name Stroud the starting quarterback, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. "When that time comes it's going to be the best guy that I feel like is going to lead our team in a proper way," Ryans said.

Stroud, the Texans' second overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and Davis Mills, entering his third NFL season, are sharing first-unit reps in the early days of camp. That's a scenario that will likely persist through the first preseason game against New England, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. Stroud had a couple of key moments during Thursday's session, including a touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz on a two-minute drill that came after an interception on the previous series. Showing resiliency and reacting well to a mistake will help the rookie in his quest to become the team's No. 1.