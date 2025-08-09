Texans' C.J. Stroud: Not on track to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stroud is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
With the Texans resting a number of starters Saturday, Davis Mills will start at QB in place of Stroud. The third-year signal-caller's next chance to see game action will arrive Aug. 16 against the Panthers.
