Stroud (concussion) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stroud, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so at this stage it appears as though Davis Mills is trending toward starting Sunday's game against the Titans. In any case, the Texans' upcoming injury report will reveal whether the door is open at all for Stroud to potentially play in Week 15.