Texans' C.J. Stroud: Not returning to Sunday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stroud (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Before sustaining a concussion and being replaced by Davis Mills, Stroud completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 79 yards and carried twice for 12 yards. Stroud will now look to clear concussion protocol ahead of next Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Stellar performance in win•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Reverts to mediocre form on MNF•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Crushes short-handed Ravens•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Growing comfortable with new scheme•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Improves against Tennessee•