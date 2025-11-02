default-cbs-image
Stroud (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Before sustaining a concussion and being replaced by Davis Mills, Stroud completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 79 yards and carried twice for 12 yards. Stroud will now look to clear concussion protocol ahead of next Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

