Coach DeMeco Ryans named Stroud the Texans' Week 1 starting quarterback after Sunday's preseason win over the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stroud didn't see much volume during Sunday's preseason finale, but he completed two of four pass attempts for 16 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The touchdown was his first of the preseason, and the rookie No. 2 overall pick will officially begin the 2023 season under center for Houston. In total, Stroud completed 11 of 20 pass attempts for 89 yards, a touchdown and an interception over his three preseason games. Stroud has some rushing potential, but his 2023 fantasy upside is limited since he'll be running an offense that struggled last season while also playing under a first-year head coach.