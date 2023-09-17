Stroud completed 30 of 47 passes for 384 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 31-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed three times for one yard and committed two fumbles, losing one and recovering the other.

The turnover and shaky ball security wasn't completely surprising considering Stroud was missing four starting offensive linemen overall, but the rookie signal-caller persevered through constant pressure and a sore shoulder he entered the game with to put together an excellent statistical performance during which he showed good command of the offense. Stroud connected with Nico Collins (eight yards) and Tank Dell (23 yards) for touchdown passes in the first and fourth quarter, respectively, and fought until the final whistle, taking a sack in Colts territory as time expired. Per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, Stroud said after the game that he played with some shoulder pain "here and there" Sunday after working hard all week to be active, and Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle separately reports the second overall pick feels he'll be back to full health for a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Jaguars.