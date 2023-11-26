Stroud completed 26 of 36 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars. He added six rushing attempts for 47 yards and one touchdown.

One drive after having what would have been a 62-yard connection to Tank Dell called back on a penalty, Stroud found Dell for a seven-yard touchdown to get the Texans on the board in the second quarter. Stroud ran one in himself from one yard out in the third quarter, then threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins in the fourth. Houston got the ball back after Collins' touchdown and Stroud led an 11-play, 50-yard drive that culminated with a missed 58-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola. The loss snapped Houston's three-game winning streak and dropped the Texans' record to 6-5. Stroud has exceeded 300 passing yards in four consecutive games and will take a 19:5 TD:INT into a Week 13 home game against the Broncos, which could prove pivotal in the AFC playoff race.