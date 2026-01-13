Stroud completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 250 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a pair of lost fumbles in Monday's 30-6 wild-card game win over the Steelers.

Stroud struggled with ball security against Pittsburgh after losing possession of two of his five fumbles in the first half of Houston's wild-card matchup. The Ohio State product tacked on an interception in the third quarter, but the Steelers were only able to generate three points off of the signal-caller's three turnovers Monday. Stroud would settle down behind a dominant performance from his defense (including two defensive TDs) and comfortably guide the Texans to victory in the second half. The 23-year-old will have to clean up those mistakes in the divisional round in order to put his team in position to advance past the Patriots on Sunday.