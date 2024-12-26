Stroud completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 185 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while adding seven rushing yards on his only attempt in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to the Ravens.

Stroud never seemed to settle in at any point during the Week 17 contest, missing a handful of short passes to open receivers that doomed several offensive drives. The sophomore quarterback was forced to miss one play at the end of the first half after losing feeling in his throwing arm following a sack, and while he returned to action for the next play, he wasn't able to get much going the rest of the game. The Texans have already locked up first place in a weak AFC South division, but Stroud and most of the team's key offensive starters are likely to play at least a couple drives in Week 18 against the Titans as the team looks to establish some momentum heading into the playoffs.